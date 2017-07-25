Chinese FM to India: 'Conscientiously withdraw' to end Sikkim standoff

TRENDING ON BS
NIA should probe govt's involvement in terror funds: Farooq Abdullah
IANS  |  Beijing 

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said India is responsible for the latest border row and asked it to withdraw troops from Doklama, which Beijing calls Chinese territory.

This is the first time a top Chinese government official has reacted to the festering border dispute in Sikkim sector, where the armies of the two sides are locked in a stand-off since over a month.

"The rights and wrongs are very clear, and even senior Indian officials have openly stated that Chinese troops did not enter into the Indian boundary. So India has admitted it crossed into the Chinese territory," said Wang.

"The solution is very simple. India must conscientiously pull back its troops," said a statement in Chinese quoting Wang.

 

