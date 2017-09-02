Satypal Singh expresses gratitude to Modi, Amit Shah; says will do his best

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament and former chief Satypal Singh on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister and chief after the reports that he was being inducted into the Union Ministry. He said he would work with all his effort in whatever role he would be given.

Satyapal Singh, a 1980-batch IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre and a first-time MP, said that he would put all his efforts to perform his the duties being assigned to him.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief and my people of Baghpat for all their support. I also thank all the honest government officials and the people who believe in the teachings of Swami Vivekananda," Singh, who represents UP's Baghpat constituency, told the media.

"I assure that I will conduct all my responsibilities with all my efforts... the ministry has not been confirmed to me yet," he added.

Nine new faces, including former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri, will be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday.

The other entrants are Shiv Pratap Shukla from UP, Ashwini Choubey and R K Singh from Bihar, Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh, Anantkumar Hegde from Karnataka, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan and former IAS officer K J Alphons from Kerala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)