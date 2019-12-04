Kejriwal doing vote-bank politics: Gambhir on installation of WiFi hotspots

Soon after Delhi Chief Minister announced free hotspots, BJP MP on Wednesday said, the Chief Minister is doing vote-bank as elections are approaching.

Earlier in the day, announced that free 11,000 hotspots will be set up in the capital.

"Delhi Chief Minister has again lied to the public. He is a big liar. He said the same 4.5 years ago and he is saying it again just 2 months before the elections. He is doing vote-bank because elections are approaching," told ANI.

"He is anyway not winning the elections. He made the water supply free for the public which is totally poisoned. Let's see how many he can set up. He even promised about the CCTV cameras and still nothing has been done," he added.

on Wednesday said 11,000 wifi-hotspots will be set up in the capital and the first 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on December 16.

In August, the Chief Minister had promised that 2.80 lakh CCTV cameras will be installed across the capital, along with 11,000 free WiFi hotspots.

Free Wi-Fi was a key poll promise of the AAP during the last assembly elections.

The Delhi Assembly will complete its five-year term in February 2020 and the elections will be tentatively scheduled by that period.