Strong tractor outlook masks weak UV prospects for Mahindra & Mahindra

The Ken-Betwa linkage
Business Standard

2017 could be a record year for solar

It is estimated that the cost of solar panels will decline another 20 per cent this year

Vandana Gombar 

Vandana Gombar The last solar auction of May 2017 will be remembered for a discovered tariff of Rs 2.44 per unit, which decisively breached the price line for coal power in India (see “NTPC’s average coal-based power cost”). The fact that solar power is clean, cheap and quicker to build than coal power is yet to be digested by the policymakers, though. The 500 megawatts (Mw) of capacity will likely be online in late 2018 or early 2019. Acme Solar will build 200 megawatts for a tariff of Rs 2.44 per unit,  while SBG Cleantech One (SoftBank) will build 300 megawatts for a ...

