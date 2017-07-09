A GST that could get better with time

Much to the government’s relief, the first few days after the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) have seen very little disruption in economic activity. Yes, traders in some cities and towns have gone on strike, but those have not lasted beyond a day or two. Supplies of goods and services have remained uninterrupted, though a few buyers have reported unavailability of some products. But there is certainly no disruption of the kind that was feared by most people. Why has this been so? A big change of this nature, collapsing 17 taxes and 23 cesses into one tax, was ...