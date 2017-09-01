Ahmed Khan's world

It is not surprising that the passing of footballer Ahmed Khan on Sunday went virtually unnoticed at least in the print media. Ahmed Khan, say football legends such as Chuni Goswami and Pradip Banerjee, is India’s greatest forward since the Second World War. If the history of Calcutta football is to be carved into phases, Khan belonged roughly to the third phase of it (I stick to Calcutta football, because football has never been a pan-Indian game, even though some southern states — Ahmed Khan was from Mysore — and the Railways had excellent teams). But it was an ...