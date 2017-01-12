Amit Tandon: What gets measured can be improved

One of the more famous expressions in the US Supreme Court is of Justice Potter Stewart, who, in his characterisation of pornography, wrote, “I know it when I see it”, to describe his threshold test for obscenity. One can say something similar about governance. Investors know which is a well governed company — they certainly know the badly governed ones. Probe them regarding a wider set of companies and most will give an impressionistic answer — “A” is better governed than “B”, which is better governed than “C” — ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?