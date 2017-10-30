Another set of new GST procedures

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its 22nd meeting on October 6, decided that domestic supplies to holders of advance authorisations, EPCG (Export Promotion Capital Goods) authorisations and Export Oriented Units (EOU) would be treated as deemed export under GST laws. Suppliers would get refunds of tax paid on these supplies. Also, that merchant exporters would have to pay a nominal GST of 0.1 per cent for procuring goods from domestic suppliers for export. The notifications giving effect to these decisions have been issued and are more liberal than expected. In ...