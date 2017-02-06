Anti-profiteering provision in GST Law is retrograde

Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002, provides for action against abuse of dominant position

The goods and services tax (GST) law that has been drafted has a provision that did not get the attention that it deserves. It relates to the anti-profiteering measure in Section 163 which is quoted below: “163. Anti-profiteering Measure (1) The central Government may by law constitute an Authority, or entrust an existing Authority constituted under any law, to examine whether input tax credits availed by any registered taxable person or the reduction in the price on account of any reduction in the tax rate have actually resulted in a commensurate reduction in the ...

Sukumar Mukhopadhyay