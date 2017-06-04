Brief case: For bounced cheques, both jail term & fine

For bounced cheques, both jail term & fine Those who issue cheques which are dishonoured by the bank cannot get away from payment of compensation by undergoing imprisonment. They must still pay compensation to the payee as ordered by the criminal court, according to a new interpretation of the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Penal Code. The Supreme Court passed the ruling in the appeal, Kumaran vs State of Kerala. In this case, the cheque bounced and the payee moved the criminal court. It ordered four months in jail and ...