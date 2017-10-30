Brief case: Madhya Pradesh govt told to act as 'honest person'

The Supreme Court last week chastised the Madhya Pradesh government for forfeiting the earnest money in the auction of a plot and asked it to refund it to the depositor with nine per cent interest and pay costs. The court stated that the government should act “like an honest person while dealing with the case of an individual citizen”. In this case, Sunil Kumar vs the State of MP, certain plots in Bhopal were auctioned in 1996 and Sunil Kumar’s bid was the highest. He deposited Rs 3 lakh, but later received a letter imposing four new conditions in the ...