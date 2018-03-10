Celebrating India's built heritage

Were an Indian to have won the Nobel Prize this week media coverage would have gone into meltdown mode. In fact something nearly as momentous happened without the news headlines going into much of a spin.

The 90-year-old, Pune-born, Ahmedabad-based Indian architect, town planner and educator B V (“Balkrishna”) Doshi became the first Indian to win the Pritzker Prize — widely regarded as the Nobel of world architecture — in the award’s 49-year history. In May the venerable Mr Doshi will fly to Toronto’s Aga Khan Museum to receive the $100,000 prize ...