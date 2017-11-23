Emerging rules of blended commerce

Earlier this week, Kishore Biyani set the cat among the pigeons by unveiling an audacious blueprint — Retail 3.0. The Future Group czar’s vision is to create 10,000 small stores by 2022 that would be turbocharged with technology – shopping assistants, ordering apps, in-store sensors, digital coupons, voice-activated ordering, self-check outs options, et al – to offer a seamless physical and virtual experience to the customer.

In many ways, this is becoming the Holy Grail of retail. Alibaba has been experimenting with a model, which it calls New Retail, for the past ...