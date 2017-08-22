Export growth must to create jobs

There is euphoria in India about a growth rate of over 7 per cent. There are a lot of suggestions for creating jobs. But there is total silence on revival of the lost export momentum. Export growth is necessary for sustaining high growth and to create jobs in labour-intensive activities of the SMEs. This has been true for India and all high-growth economies of Southeast Asia and China. No country can grow fast without integrating with the global economy, and achieving external competitiveness. It is mind-boggling to find our prime minister putting exports on the back burner after ...