Five laws that the FM proposes to change

Experts suggest ways in which the government can make the laws more effective

Experts suggest ways in which the government can make the laws more effective

Consolidating the labour laws Issues & challenges The Budget promises to come up with a plan to consolidate labour laws under four subjects: Wages, industrial relations, social security and working conditions. “Fragmentation is a big issue as there are more than 100 statutes and many of them overlap,” says Avik Biswas, partner, IndusLaw. There are cumbersome procedural requirements with multiple licences and registrations. “Most of our labour statutes are in the context of manufacturing-based, traditional employer-employee relations,” says Biswas. The biggest ...

Business Standard