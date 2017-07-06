How to arrest deterioration in state finances

The combined stock of debt owed by Indian states is about 21 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) — excluding UDAY bonds — today and is proliferating unsustainably. Higher borrowing (fiscal deficit) by states, even though it remains within the annual target of three per cent of GDP, threatens the sustainability of sub-national debt at present levels. India’s fiscal rule framework imposes legal limits of three per cent of GDP on the fiscal deficits of central and state governments. Adhering to these borrowing limits, though prudent economics, makes for ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?