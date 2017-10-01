IBC: The only way out is through

There is much concern about some developments in bankruptcy reform. In one transaction, the lenders got an abysmally low recovery rate. There is angst about promoters regaining control of defaulting companies at a low price. Home buyers who have paid large advances to real estate companies are worried about their losses. There are fears of the consequences of improved disclosures. However, the glass of bankruptcy reform is half full. Bankruptcy reform in India will uncover skeletons in our closet. We need to double down on the teams that pursue the nine areas of work for policymakers in ...