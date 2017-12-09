It's not the economy, stupid

One of the biggest myths of the past few years has been the notion that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins elections on the basis of “aspirations”, of its promises of “development”, and because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputation as an economic manager.

In fact, the party’s consistent electoral success over the past few years has been the product of having far more money, being far better organised, and playing far better caste politics than the Opposition. This myth has been thoroughly exploded in the Gujarat assembly election. This is ...