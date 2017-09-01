Letting the devil win

When Martin Amis, the eminence grise of British arts and letters, was asked what he learned from his mother, he replied that she taught him to be unshockable. Since 2011, HBO’s Game of Thrones (GoT) has been doing to millennials what Amis’ mom did to him: teaching how to be stoic one bonkers episode at a time. However, if the just concluded Season Seven is any indication, it’s increasingly falling prey to the thumb rule that most popular American TV series that are too big to fail are guilty of: it was great until it started pandering to all its ...