Mahatma the CEO

The Mahatma probably visited a business enterprise only once in his lifetime, when he went to a chemical and pharma start-up on the eve of World War II. But he knew several businessmen like Jamnalal Bajaj, G D Birla and Dr Khwaja Hamied, whose start-up he visited. Many were impressed by his swadeshi movement and supported it arduously. So how would the Mahatma have fared as a CEO? His body of work of nearly five decades has many clues. When he returned from South Africa in the early 20s, he already had the credentials of a “political activist”, having fought for ...