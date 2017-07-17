Padding up for GST: A look back at some key lessons learnt, mistakes made

Siddharth Neogi, a senior finance professional, in a Noida-based mid-sized manufacturing company, and his team, have been working on the trot for the past two weeks. So has a team of IT professionals of the company’s systems department, along with some external tax consultants. The task at hand seems a gargantuan one: Making all IT systems and processes GST-compliant. A company executive said that it was a touch-and-go situation: “Many businesses like us could not complete the trial testing of software because we were expecting the government to defer the ...