Shaping governance practices

A few weeks ago, F William McNabb III, chairman and chief executive officer of The Vanguard Group, an investment manager with US$4.4 trillion under management, issued an open letter to the directors of public companies worldwide (https://about.vanguard.com/-investment-stewardship/governance-letter-to-companies.pdf). This was accompanied by the Investment Stewardship Annual Report (https://about.vanguard.com/investment-stewardship/annual-report.pdf). Vanguard is credited with the creation of and focus on index funds and is the ultimate long-term investor — the fund will hold shares if a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?