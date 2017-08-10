Shell-shocked, courtesy Sebi

We know from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) circular that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) forwarded a list of 331 companies (presumably listed ones from a larger list) to the market regulator on June 9, 2017 to take necessary action. On August 7, Sebi forwarded this list to the exchanges. We know that Sebi has not reviewed this list because the two numbers are identical — 331. Sebi has asked the exchanges to take the following action: To halt trading in the companies except once a month. Price traded can only go down and not up. People will need to pay 200 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?