Should India have simultaneous polls?

Simultaneous elections to Parliament and all state Assemblies have been mooted by the Union government. The President and Prime Minister lent support to it.

It is supported by the 79th report (December 2015) of the Parliament of India (Rajya Sabha) titled Feasibility of holding simultaneous elections to the House of People (Lok Sabha) and State Legislative Assemblies. The analytics behind the proposal is described in detail in a 2017 NITI Aayog discussion paper, Analysis of simultaneous elections: The “what”, “why” and “how”. More recently, the Law ...