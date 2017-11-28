Shun rhetoric, appreciate IBC problem

The debate over the presidential ordinance amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, (IBC) to insert disqualifications of potential participants in the resolution process of an insolvent has become bipolar and divisive.

Television channels are going breathless airing alternative views on alternate days. Columns (including in this paper) have attributed motives and sought to call out “canards” — a classic “Hindu-ho-ke-Musalmaan” type of zeal seen only in “holy wars” claiming righteousness. The very nature of this fight makes it ...