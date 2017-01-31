Shyam Ponappa: Pathfinding approach for Digital India

It's not only the installation of the OFC, but of ensuring quality and reliability

India could set the standard, but needs to take a rational view like it does with the construction of, say, roads

Most people believe an optical fibre cable (OFC) connection is necessary for broadband. While largely true, this is often financially viable only in urban agglomerations. What is less known is that trading companies use wireless links between New York and Chicago for high-speed electronic trades [1]. For people outside urban clusters, wireless is a less expensive alternative to fibre. They get only a few megabits per second, but realistically, ubiquitous broadband at 2 Mbps would be great. Three factors are driving internet access and usage in India. An overriding factor is the ...

Shyam Ponappa