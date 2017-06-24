Small-town India: G Kutta Se, Angamaly Diaries and A Death in the Gunj

Massey's disposition of someone being consumed by his unending torment is perfect

Massey's disposition of someone being consumed by his unending torment is perfect

The media keeps peddling numbers that two-thirds of the people lining the pockets of corporations and e-commerce giants come from sleepy towns but Bollywood keeps treating them shoddily on screen. I happened to watch three movies in the recent past that were quite disparate thematically but they had one common thread that was given proper respect: ethos of small town India. G Kutta Se: Rahul Dahiya’s grittily made Haryanvi movie is about three girls who get caught in the antediluvian vortex of supposed family honour. Shot entirely with new cast and a sensibility that would make ...

J Jagannath