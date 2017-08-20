Some companies whose quarterly results are worth raising a toast to

It is that time of the year when one is lost so deeply in the papers while appraising quarterly results that even when the wife says, “I am going to be away at my parents for a month”, all you can absent-mindedly respond with is a “good”. These are some of the quarterly results worth raising a toast to: Avenue Supermarts: I have a home-grown theory when appraising the results of non-cyclical companies: If the profit of a quarter is considerably higher than the corresponding one of the previous year and, when annualised, higher than the profit ...