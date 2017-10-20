T N Ninan: 'Developed' by 2022?

Can India become a developed country by 2022? That is the prospect the prime minister held out at Kedarnath on Friday. The question begs a definition of what we might mean by “developed”. One way to answer that is to look at the structure of the economy, its financial development, and its manufacturing prowess. For instance, the developed economies usually have a high component of gross domestic product (GDP) comprising the industrial and service sectors. India does have a predominant service sector, but much of it is not in what might be termed the “modern” segment ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?