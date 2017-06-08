Take the call on telecom

Govt must act fast to address the sector's woes

After being a spectator to the decline in the telecom industry’s fortunes, the government finally seems to be swinging into action. First, the inter-ministerial group set up to resolve financial stress in the sector will meet representatives of networks to get a fix on their distress. This will be followed by a meeting between Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and owners and chief executive officers (CEOs) of networks, after which a solution is expected to be announced by the end of the month. In between, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman R S Sharma, too, has called ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment