Telecom: Where is the money?

The telecom sector continues to be a source of concern. Almost every company posted poor results. Airtel had net profits of Rs 830 million in the fourth quarter, a steep fall from the Rs 3.7 billion in net profits that it had posted a year ago. This was its worst quarter in 15 years.

Airtel saw a steep fall in revenues, both in India and in its overseas operations. Consolidated revenues fell by 10.5 per cent, while India-mobile revenues dropped by 20 per cent year-on-year. It did add 14 million Indian mobile customers during the quarter. The India business lost Rs 7.6 billion. If exceptional ...