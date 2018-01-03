The 2G judgment: What was it about?

The recent 2G judgment raises perplexing questions about the case, with pointers in the judgment to issues of concern that we need to address going forward.

This preliminary analysis highlights questions that arise from select issues covered in the judgment of over a thousand pages: Can government policy itself be prosecuted as alleged wrongdoing, as the charge sheet apparently tried to do? The judgment states that the FIR alleged in item 1 that the licence fee in 2008 was Rs 16.58 billion as in 2001, and licences were issued on a first come, first served (FCFS) basis without ...