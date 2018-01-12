The fate of Aadhaar, which threatens to 'spill everyone's wine and cheese'

Never a dull moment. Stormwinds are now blowing in the Supreme Court, with four judges writing to the Chief Justice and saying that democracy is at stake.

This bolt-from-the-blue developing story will be watched with anxiety and passions, and a cold political calculator, since the court is the final word on so many other anxieties and passions and cold politics. And not least because it will shortly be arbitrating the other enormous continuing story — the fierce tug of war over Aadhaar that threatens to rip the very fabric of time and space, or worse, spill everyone’s wine and ...