Transitioning tax credits under GST

Clarity is required for assessees to take necessary steps

With the goods and services tax (GST) looming, one of the biggest challenges that businesses are grappling with is the transition of existing tax credits. Such credits, once transitioned, can be used to pay GST on outward supplies. Credits that cannot be transitioned become a sunk cost for businesses, given that outward supplies will attract GST at the prescribed rates, but at the same time, a corresponding credit will not be available for offset. The GST law contemplates two broad scenarios in which credits can be carried forward. The first is a currently registered assessee under ...

Rohan Shah