Unwarranted move

RBI should have waited for the Supreme Court's verdict that is likely to be declared next month

Business Standard 

Last week’s clarification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) making the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts mandatory is unwarranted when the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. The RBI should have waited for the verdict expected next month. Tinesh Bhasin’s report, “The Aadhaar confusion: Voluntary yet mandatory” (October 16), had also suggested the government wait for the judgment.

Many people are already angry about the compulsory enforcement of Aadhaar, arguing that it violates the privacy provisions under the Constitution. Several high courts have allowed filing of income tax returns without Aadhaar. Linking bank accounts with PAN is useful, with Aadhaar absurd.

A Sathyanarayana via email
First Published: Tue, October 24 2017. 22:35 IST

