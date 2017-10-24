Unwarranted move

Last week’s clarification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) making the linking of Aadhaar
with bank accounts
mandatory is unwarranted when the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court.
The RBI
should have waited for the verdict expected next month. Tinesh Bhasin’s report, “The Aadhaar
confusion: Voluntary yet mandatory” (October 16), had also suggested the government wait for the judgment.
Many people are already angry about the compulsory enforcement of Aadhaar, arguing that it violates the privacy provisions under the Constitution. Several high courts have allowed filing of income tax
returns without Aadhaar.
Linking bank accounts
with PAN
is useful, with Aadhaar
absurd.
A Sathyanarayana via email
Letters
can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU