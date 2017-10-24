Unwarranted move

Last week’s clarification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) making the linking of with mandatory is unwarranted when the matter is sub judice in the The should have waited for the verdict expected next month. Tinesh Bhasin’s report, “The confusion: Voluntary yet mandatory” (October 16), had also suggested the government wait for the judgment.

Many people are already angry about the compulsory enforcement of Aadhaar, arguing that it violates the privacy provisions under the Constitution. Several high courts have allowed filing of income returns without Linking with is useful, with absurd.

A Sathyanarayana via email

