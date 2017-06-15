Where are the jobs?

Employment has to take on a critical status in the government's agenda

The latest evidence of India’s anaemic jobs growth comes from the Manpower Group. In its Employment Outlook Survey for July-September, 2017, the human resource consulting firm says the jobs market might continue its downward slide for the sixth consecutive quarter. In fact, the hiring forecast for India is least optimistic since the survey was launched in 2005. Net employment outlook for the third quarter is +14 per cent, compared to +35 per cent in the year-ago period. Another survey, which focused only on the information technology sector, says only 58 per cent of companies plan to ...

Shyamal Majumdar