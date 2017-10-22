Why directors should be wary of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), appointment of a resolution professional marks the onset of insolvency resolution in a debtor company. The powers of the board of directors of the company under duress stand suspended. This power is then vested and exercised in the professional, appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal. However, this move does not absolve the directors from actions taken up to two years prior to the commencement of the resolution process. Often referred to as ‘twilight zone’ under insolvency terminology, this period of look back ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?