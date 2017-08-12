Why privacy must be a fundamental right

About 30 years ago there was an oleum gas leak in Delhi from the factory of Shriram Foods and Fertiliser Industries. The noxious gas affected a large number of persons, and resulted in one death. Coming shortly after the Bhopal gas leak tragedy, the Supreme Court started on a path of judicial innovation to craft constitutional doctrines which would safeguard human life and the environment. In time the court permitted representative actions when it treated postcards and letters as petitions and created substantive principles, such as “polluter pays”. The court will now be required ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?