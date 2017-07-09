Yuken: A classic turnaround story

Do you know what the Yuken Effect is? It is about a company attractively equity-light, appears on the verge of doing great things, the script meanders, investors exit, the stock is sold down to the ridiculous, people refuse to touch, something happens that transforms realities and the stock achieves in a few months what people had waited for years to happen. That’s the Yuken India story. A company with a barebones equity of three million shares of Rs10 each (among the last of a genre). Sold down to Rs300 last year, rebounding to a high of around Rs1,800 last ...