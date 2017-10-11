Fewer fund schemes good for retail investors

After nudging mutual fund houses to reduce the number of schemes for the past five-six years, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has finally taken the strong step of classifying all schemes under five broad categories. Every category has been further classified into 36 sub-categories. And fund houses can now have only one scheme per category. At present, 42 fund houses have 2,000-odd schemes. Of these, almost 800 are fixed maturity plans within the closed-end category, which will not be impacted by Sebi’s circular. But fund houses will have ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?