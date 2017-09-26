MFs step up buying amid market fall

The 'buy on dips' strategy continues to be the mantra of India's equity mutual fund managers. Flush with cash, domestic fund managers continued to be strong buyers, even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) cashed out. According to statistics available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), fund managers have already pumped over Rs 9,000 crore into stocks so far this month. Domestic mutual funds (MFs) are said to have intensified their buying in the last two trading sessions, when the benchmark indices came off nearly three per ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?