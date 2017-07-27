Reader's corner: Taxation

I moved to Singapore five years earlier. I have Rs 5 lakh in a savings bank account in India. There have been no transactions since I moved out. I have not been filing taxes in India, as I have no income. Will the interest earned on the account be taxed? Do I have to file tax returns? As you are an Indian citizen settled outside India, you will most likely be a non-resident (‘NR’) of India for tax purposes. As an NR of India, you are liable to tax in India only on your India source income. This includes any interest income from a bank account in India. However, an ...