Tax on rental income depends on owner's business

For individuals, the safe option is to offer rent as income from house property

Classifying the rent you receive from a property can be confusing when filing income tax (I-T) returns. The money received can be included in the section ‘income from house property’, ‘income from other sources’ or even be classified as ‘business income’ if the owner’s primary business is letting out property. The classification has a significant impact on your tax outgo. If it’s income from house property, the owner gets deduction for maintenance on 30 per cent of the total rent received. He can also deduct the property tax he pays. ...

Tinesh Bhasin