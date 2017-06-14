TRENDING ON BS
Private insurers' individual, group single premiums for May 2017 see a drop
Business Standard

TDS rule not for multiple tenants

From June onwards, a tenant paying Rs 50,000 must deduct TDS, deposit it with the I-T department

Priya Nair  |  Mumbai 

For the past four-five years, the income tax (I-T) department has been consistently tightening its noose around realty transactions. From making registration of rental agreements with PAN details of both the tenant and owner mandatory to the latest — deduction of TDS (tax deducted at source) on monthly rental of Rs 50,000 and above — rules have been tightened significantly to ensure black money isn’t generated from this sector.  The Central Board of Direct Taxes’ (CBDT’s) latest salvo targets people who claim significant amounts as house rent ...

