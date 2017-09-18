BJP on Manish Tewari's Modi tweet: Congress has lost its mental balance

leader on Sunday triggered a row with a twitter post using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, evoking sharp reactions from the and the twitterati with both demanding an apology from

Tewari is the second leader after party general secretary Digvijaya Singh to come under fire for using foul language against Modi. Singh had recently retweeted a post which contained expletives against the prime minister.

In his post, Tewari used abusive words and wrote in Hindi, using the Roman script, about how Modi "befooled" people and that "Even Mahatma cannot teach MODI Deshbhakti (patriotism)".

He was responding to a remark made by a person on the micro-blogging website that patriotism is in the of Modi and even cannot teach him that. It was made in response to a short video clip put out by Tewari about a gaffe purportedly committed by Modi abroad when he had started walking even as the anthem was being played.

Reacting sharply, Union minister said a desperate and its leaders have "lost their mental balance" after being rejected by people. He said they are using foul language against the prime minister as they have run out of logic to counter him.

"A depressed has become an expired bubble of abuses. When they do not have logic they take to such cheap language. The has been rejected by the people and since then its leaders have lost their mental balance. They are in need of urgent psychiatric treatment," Naqvi told PTI.

He said it is unfortunate that they have forgotten the dignity and decorum requires while targeting the and the prime minister.

"It shows the mental state of the and its leaders and the leadership under should apologise for this," he said.

By using such language, leaders like Tewari will destroy whatever little support base the has been left with, he said.

Tewari later said he was willing to apologise for a "colloquial" Hindi phrase and meant no offence to the prime minister or

"No offence meant to PM or the Mahatma both of whom were invoked in response not my original tweet. In between flights saw the brouhaha on Twitter therefore context if brouhaha is over Hindi phrase in colloquial - used to describe idiocity and nothing more. In this case of person who put PM over Mahatma.





I put out a video ostensibly showing PM walking while Anthem was playing.In response someone tweeted "AAP MODI Ko Deshbhakti Na 1/2 — (@ManishTewari) September 17, 2017

2/2 Sikhiyan- Unko v Nahi Sikha Sakta...' Subsequent Tweet in colloquial was deriding the response.No offence meant to PM 2/2 — (@ManishTewari) September 17, 2017

3/3 or the Mahatma both of whom were invoked in response not my original tweet.In between flts saw the brouhaha on Twitter therefore context — (@ManishTewari) September 17, 2017

4/4 if brouhaha is over Hindi phrase in colloquial -used to describe idiocity ¬hing more. In this case of person who put PM over Mahatma — (@ManishTewari) September 17, 2017

Willing to apologise for using a 'colloquial' Hindi phraseHowever will PM promise to unfollow those who heap unmentionable abuse on women??? — (@ManishTewari) September 17, 2017

"Willing to apologise for using a 'colloquial' Hindi phrase. However will PM promise to unfollow those who heap unmentionable abuse on women???," he said in a series of tweets.

Another leader alleged that someone else is "orchestrating" Congress' abusive attack as Tewari has the reputation of being sober and sensitive.

"The only person I think who has the authority to make (such a remark) is Rahul Gandhi, who can say anything anytime.

"There is a genuine frustration in the that despite all the policy failures that they are trying to point out the country is solidly with the BJP," he said.

The issue led to a major row on social media with trolls targeting Tewari. A hashtag "#CongLeaderAbusesPM" was also used and evoked sharp reactions from twitterati.

As criticism mounted, Tewari took to the twitter to say he put out the video ostensibly showing PM Modi walking while the Anthem was playing in response to someone's tweet and that he meant no offence to Modi.

"If brouhaha is over Hindi phrase in colloquial -used to describe idiocity ¬hing more. In this case of person who put PM over Mahatma," he said in a series of tweets.

spokesperson Nalin Kohli said and Vice-President should tender an apology for Tewari's action. Otherwise, it would be construed that it had their tacit approval.

Another spokesman Sambit Patra said since Tewari is the spokesperson of the party, Sonia and Rahul needed to explain why he did so.

He used the words of leader Jairam Ramesh to hit out at the Congress, saying "the Sultanate has gone but the Sultans still behave as if they are still Sultans".

Senior leader Digvijaya Singh had stirred a major controversy a few days ago by posting a tweet that used abusive language against the prime minister, prompting the to demand an apology from the Opposition party for the "filthy abuse".

Singh later disowned it, saying retweets are not endorsements, but the trolls did not spare him.

"Retweets are never endorsements. This is the basic principle of Twitter," he said after the controversy erupted.

"I have said it is not mine. I have disowned it. I have not used those words," he clarified.