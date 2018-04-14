Dalits 'cleanse' Ambedkar statue after tributes by Maneka, BJP leaders

Members of Dalit community on Saturday "cleansed" B R Ambedkar's statue here soon after Union minister and some leaders paid floral tributes on his 127th birth anniversary, a Dalit leader said, claiming that their presence had "polluted" the atmosphere.

Thakor Solanki, general secretary of SC/ST the Employees Union of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, claimed that they had gathered at the venue to pay their tributes before the leaders.

The members of the Dalit community raised slogans at the GEB Circle area on Race Course against other party leaders and Gandhi, the Women and Child Development minister who is in the city to attend a number of events.

She arrived at Ambedkar's statue along with MP Ranjanben Bhatt, city mayor Bharat Dangar, MLA Yogesh Patel and others.

The members of the Dalit community, led by Solanki, started raising slogans against them. An argument broke out between them and the police personnel, but no untoward incident took place.

After Gandhi and other leaders garlanded the statue around 9 am and left the venue, the members of the community washed it with milk and water, saying the leaders' presence had "polluted" the atmosphere.

"We told the police that since we had gathered there much before the leaders came, it was our right to pay tributes first. However, police prevented us from garlanding the statue stating that as per the protocol, it was the mayor's right. This angered our members," Solanki said.

"The statue and the atmosphere in the GEB circle area was polluted after the arrival of Gandhi and other leaders. Therefore, we cleansed Ambedkar's statue with milk and water after it was garlanded by the leaders," he added.

Before Gandhi's arrival, Jivraj Chauhan, general secretary of SC/ST cell of BJP's state unit, was also gheraoed by the Dalit members, who shouted slogans against him, forcing him to leave the venue.



Tension over statue in Punjab town

Tension prevailed in Phagwara town of Punjab's Kapurthala district on Saturday following a late night clash between two groups over the installation of a Babasaheb statue.

The trouble arose on the eve of Jayanti when one group tried to put up the statue at the Balmiki Chowk crossing which was opposed by the other group.



A group of Sikhs has protested against alleged atrocities perpetrated against minority communities in India during the commemoration of Babasaheb Ambedkar's 127th birth anniversary at the world body's headquarters.

India's Permanent Mission to the UN had organised a special event titled Leaving No One Behind' at the UN yesterday to celebrate Ambedkar's 127th birth anniversary. UN Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner delivered the keynote address at the event.