General council to convene meeting to remove Sasikala, says AIADMK MP

Panneerselvam sworn in as TN deputy CM; to hold finance portfolio
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Steps will be taken to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary V K Sasikala by convening the general council meeting, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam on Monday said.

Vaithilingam, a leader of the Palaniswami camp, addressing the merger meet at the party headquarters in Chennai, said measures will be initiated soon to remove Sasikala.


By making the announcement, the Palaniswami camp has conceded a key demand of the Panneerselvam faction for the merger that took place on Monday.

Vaithilingam, a former minister, was named party deputy coordinator just before he addressed the meet.

Ahead of the merger, an AIADMK functionary Avadi Kumar told reporters that it was the general council which elected Sasikala and any subsequent action in respect of her expulsion can be taken only by it.

