Karnataka polls 2018: Modi to address 3 rallies today; top 10 developments

With the Karanataka Assembly election 2018 fast approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a campaign blitzkrieg in the poll-bound southern state on Tuesday to add heft to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) efforts to unseat the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. The prime minister will today address rallies at Santhemarahalli, Udupi, and Chikkodi which will be followed by at least a dozen more rallies in the days to come.

Meanwhile, a day before Prime Minister Modi landing in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posed a series of questions aimed at him over the BJP giving tickets to 'tainted' mining baron G Janardhan Reddy's brothers and associates, declaring B S Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, and raising the issue of rapes in the state while also giving tickets to rape-accused candidates.

BJP chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa, for his part, said that the BJP would form the next government in Karnataka with an absolute majority because of a 'Modi wave' in the state. The state BJP chief also said the saffron party was campaigning as a "united force" to achieve the mission of winning 150 seats in the May 12 Assembly polls.

Also in the fray, Janata Dal (Secular) chief ministerial nominee H D Kumaraswamy told news agencies that he would emerge as the "king" and not a "kingmaker" after the

The BJP appears to be leaving no stone unturned in its campaign. In fact, even Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been roped in to campaign for the party ahead of the May 12 Karnataka Assembly election. Further, Modi's campaign comes close on the heels of Congress President Rahul Gandhi holding his Jan Aakrosh rally at Ramlila Ground in Delhi, where he claimed that his party would win the polls in Karnataka and other states and return to power at the Centre in 2019.

Polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and the results would be declared on the 15th of the month.

Here are the top 10 developments around and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the state starting today:

1) Modi to address three rallies in Karnataka today: Prime Minister Modi will campaign in poll-bound Karnataka from today as the BJP looks to form its government in the southern state for the second time. Modi, who last visited Karnataka for campaigning in February, will be addressing rallies at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district, MGM College in Udupi district, and Chikkodi in Belagavi district. The Santhemarahalli rally will be held at 11 am, the MGM College one at 3 pm, and the Chikkodi one at 6 pm.





During Modi's earlier visit, Siddarmaiah had welcomed him and asked him to address the Mahadayi water sharing dispute with neighbouring Goa. The prime minister, for his part, had hit back at Siddaramaiah, calling his dispensation "10 per cent government" -- alleging that the Congress government in Karnataka took 10 per cent commission for development works.

2) Modi to visit Krishna matha: Ahead of his Udupi rally, Modi will visit the Krishna matha and meet the senior seer there.



ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly polls: Gowda, Siddaramaiah trying to better each other

3) A dozen more Modi rallies to follow in Karnataka: Ahead of the polls in the state, sources in the BJP have informed news agencies that at least a dozen rallies are expected to follow in the coming days.



ALSO READ: Karnataka polls: BJP will not come to power in the state, says Prakash Raj

4) Siddaramaiah tells Modi to end 'hypocrisy on corruption': A day before Modi lands in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posed a series of questions addressed to him. "Dear @narendramodi, Heard you are visiting Namma Karnataka tomorrow. We welcome you to our state. While you are here, we Kannadigas would like you to address the following concerns. Please #AnswerMaadiModi," Siddaramaiah tweeted.



In his next tweet, the chief minister advised Modi to end his "hypocrisy" on corruption. "Would G Janardhan Reddy be joining your rallies here? You have given his family & friends 8 tickets, hoping it will help BJP in 10-15 seats. And then, you lecture us on corruption. Please end this hypocrisy. Kannadigas aren't wearing Kamala on their ears," Siddaramaiah said.

Would G Janardhan Reddy be joining your rallies here? You have given his family & friends 8 tickets, hoping it will help BJP in 10-15 seats.



And then, you lecture us on corruption.



Please end this hypocrisy. Kannadigas aren’t wearing Kamala on their ears. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2018

He also wanted to know whether Yeddyurappa will still be BJP's chief ministerial candidate when it is reported that Modi himself doesn't want to share a stage with him. "You first make scam tainted @BSYBJP your party's CM face in Karnataka. Then media reports that you don't want to be seen sharing the stage with him at rallies! Karnataka wants to know if Yeddyurappa is still your CM candidate?" Siddaramaiah questioned.





You first make scam tainted @BSYBJP your party’s CM face in Karnataka. Then media reports that you don’t want to be seen sharing the stage with him at rallies!



Karnataka wants to know if Yeddyurappa is still your CM candidate? — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2018

5) Karnataka chief minister alms Modi and BJP over shielding and fielding rape-accused candidtes: Siddaramaiah also accused the BJP of giving tickets to rape-accused candidates and MLAs who watched porn in the State Assembly, while trying to politicise rapes in Karnataka on the other hand. "In Karnataka, you give tickets to rape accused & MLAs who watched porn in Assembly. In UP, CM Adityanath protects a BJP MLA who raped a 16 Yr old girl. In J&K, your MLAs defend rapists of a child. And then your party makes bombastic Ads to politicise rape in Karnataka?! (sic)," Siddaramaiah said.

In Karnataka, you give tickets to rape accused & MLAs who watched porn in Assembly. In UP, CM Adityanath protects a BJP MLA who raped a 16 Yr old girl. In J&K, your MLAs defend rapists of a child.



And then your party makes bombastic Ads to politicise rape in Karnataka?! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2018

First, you promised 15L to ppl, then Shah called it an election Jumla. You promised jobs, but then advised youth to sell pakodas. You said demonetisation would end black money, but it only brought misery to common ppl.



And then you come here and call real development a lollipop? — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2018

Siddaramaiah also said that Modi didn't fulfil his poll promise of giving Rs 1.5 million (15 lakh) to people, didn't create jobs for youth, and brought misery to people through demonetisation. "First, you promised 15L to ppl, then Shah called it an election Jumla. You promised jobs, but then advised youth to sell pakodas. You said demonetisation would end black money, but it only brought misery to common ppl. And then you come here and call real development a lollipop? (sic)," the Karnataka CM said.

He also wanted to know whether Prime Minister Modi was really serious about farmers' concerns. "Your mantra = Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas but your govt has forsaken the poor. Banks write off 2.71L Cr corp loans, but farmers get only speeches. MSP for farmers not increased, but they get promise of doubling income by 2022. Are you serious abt farmers' concerns? #AnswerMaadiModi (sic)," Siddaramaiah said.





Your mantra = Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas but your govt has forsaken the poor. Banks write off 2.71L Cr corp loans, but farmers get only speeches. MSP for farmers not increased, but they get promise of doubling income by 2022.



Are you serious abt farmers’ concerns? #AnswerMaadiModi — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2018

7) Yeddyurappa sees Modi wave sweeping Karnataka, rules out alliance with JD(S): The BJP will ride a 'Modi wave' to form the next government in Karnataka with an absolute majority, said Yeddyurappa. He also ruled out a post-poll alliance with the JD(S) "as of now".

He rejected the Congress' allegation that the BJP was stoking caste and communal sentiments to win the elections. "Not at all," he said. "Had the Congress been secular, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would not have been contesting from a second place, Badami, a constituency with a sizeable population of Kuruba," he said. Siddaramaiah hails from the Kuruba community.



Siddaramaiah is "scared" of losing his traditional Chamundeshwari seat, from where he has won five times since 1983, he added.





ALSO READ: Karnataka polls: We've not fielded right candidates, says BJP ticket holder

The BJP has fielded its resourceful Ballari MP B Sriramulu against Siddaramaiah in Badami in North Karnataka. "We are confident that Sriramulu will win that seat," Yeddyurappa said.

Asked if the BJP's alleged "communal politics" would work for it in coastal Karnataka, Yeddyurappa said, "There is no such thing out there. Congress is spreading lies. There is only Modi wave and we are going to sweep not only the coastal region but the entire state."

Pollsters have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, with neither the ruling Congress nor the BJP attaining a majority. They have said the JD(S), of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, would emerge as the kingmaker.





ALSO READ: Modi, Adityanath campaigning will have no impact in Karnataka: Deve Gowda

8) Yeddyurappa says Lingayat move will backfire on Congress: Yeddyurappa, a Lingayat strongman who had supported the demand for religious minority status for the community when he headed the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) that he had formed after breaking away from the BJP, said the issue would not hurt the electoral prospects of the saffron party and instead "backfire" on the ruling Congress.

In an effort to cut into the solid vote base of the BJP, the Siddaramaiah government had recently recommended to the Centre that religious minority status be granted to Lingayats and their sub-caste Veerashaiva Lingayats. Lingayats have traditionally backed the BJP. The Lingayats, who account for about 17 per cent of the state's population, have a large presence in north and central Karnataka, especially in Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Chitradurga, where their votes can be critical to the electoral outcome.

The BJP has reacted cautiously to the contentious issue, while the Congress, unsure of the consequences it may have for the party in the elections, has also kept it on the back burner.

The 75-year-old Yeddyurappa, who has won seven times from Shikaripura, said he would triumph with a huge margin from his home seat because the Lingayats would not let him down.





ALSO READ: Congress issues Karnataka poll manifesto, promises 10 mn jobs in 5 years

9) Yeddyurappa downplays Siddaramaiah's corruption remarks: Replying to a query on whether Siddaramaiah's repeated reference to his incarceration for alleged corruption at election meetings was harming his image, Yeddyurappa said, "He is confusing and misleading public because all corruption charges against me have been set aside by the court." Yeddyurappa was the first chief minister of Karnataka to have been jailed over allegations of corruption, and had spent 25 days behind bars.





ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly polls: Every region is different, holds a key to power

10) Three times higher cash, jewellery seized this time: As approaches, the value of cash and jewellery seizure by the Income Tax Department in the state has gone up three times to about Rs 250 million (Rs 25 crore) in the state as compared to the last elections, the Election Commission (EC) said. The EC said it has also been found that the "bulk of cash seized during operations in the present assembly elections has been meant for distribution."

During the last Assembly polls in 2013, the tax department had seized Rs 49.7 million (Rs 4.97 crore) of cash and jewellery worth Rs 34.1 million (Rs 3.41 crore) during the "entire" campaign period, the EC said.

With agency inputs