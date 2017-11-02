NTPC blast: Rahul Gandhi leaves Gujarat tour midway, rushes to Raebareli

Rahul, who was in Gujarat
on Wednesday for the election
campaigning, took to Twitter and said, "Due to the unfortunate NTPC
accident, I will visit Rae Bareli tomorrow morning. I will join Gujarat
Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon."
Rahul was in Gujarat
as part of his three-day Navsarjan Yatra, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
Earlier on Wednesday, at least 18 people were killed and 100 others sustained injuries after an ash pipe exploded due to pressure at the NTPC
plant in Unchahar area of Raebareli.
The Congress
vice-president also expressed his condolences over the deaths and tweeted, "I am deeply saddened with the incident at the Rae Bareli's NTPC
plant. My heartfelt condolences are with the family of the deceased. I request the administration to help the injured immediately."
