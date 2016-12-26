Owing to ill-health, Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha

Mithun had attended the Upper House for three days only

Actor-turned politician who was elected to the by Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday resigned from the Upper House citing health reasons.



He has submitted his resignation to Chairman, sources in said.



Mithun, whose alleged involvement in Saradha scam made news in 2015, had attended the Upper House for three days only.



He has written to the Chairman that because of his health condition he is not been able to fulfil his duty in and that is why he is relinquishing his seat, sources added.



Chakraborty was elected to the in April 2014.

